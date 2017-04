Police have arrested two men in Phrae province after uncovering a massive shipment of illegal drugs hidden in a truck filled with cabbages.

As many as 858,000 methamphetamine pills and about 36 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were found in bags hidden among piles of cabbage in the six-wheeled truck, which was intercepted at a police checkpoint.

Full story: The Nation

By Apinya Suksaengsri

The Nation