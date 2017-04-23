Sunday, April 23, 2017
Wildfire and haze situations in Phrae improve after tropical storms

A forest fire in Mae Hong Son province.
PHRAE, 23 April 2017 (NNT) – Phrae Deputy Governor disclosed that the province’s wildfire and haze situations have returned to normalcy after the tropical storms passed through, while the public should cooperate by refraining from burning activities throughout summer.

Phrae Deputy Governor Damrong Siriwitchaya Imwiset disclosed that the haze crisis in Phrae province was expected to last from 15 February to 15 April 2017, and the situation forced provincial authorities to declare all villages as “forest fire control areas”.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

