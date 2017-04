Two men have been arrested in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district for allegedly transporting one million methamphetamine tablets, known as ya ba, to the South.

Pisit Narongrit, 35, and Prathan Chumkaew, 25, both Songkhla residents, were arrested in front of a hotel on Phahon Yothin Road in tambon Pasang early on Thursday, police said yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM,

BANGKOK POST