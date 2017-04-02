Sunday, April 23, 2017
Home > Isan > 2 rubber factories in Udon Thani temporarily closed due to odor pollution

2 rubber factories in Udon Thani temporarily closed due to odor pollution

Processing rubber in Thailand
TN Isan 0

UDON THANI, 23 April 2017 (NNT) – Two rubber factories in Udon Thani assures that they would not lay off 1,500 workers, after being forced to temporarily halt operations, and will provide training for their workers during the closure period.

Udon Thani Provincial Social Security Office Head Nanthachai Panyasurarit disclosed that the Udon Thani Provincial Office of Industry had ordered the temporary closure of two rubber factories in Nongnakham subdistrict, Muang Udon Thani district.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Preah Vihear temple border crossing to reopen

Buddhist monks praying during a ceremony

Man shot dead during Buddhist ordination ceremony in Chaiyaphum

Thai authorities intercept wild animal smuggling ring, seize 1,200 snakes

Leave a Reply