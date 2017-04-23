Sunday, April 23, 2017
Fraudster spent £100k on Thailand holidays and posted pictures with ‘prostitutes’ on Facebook

A fraudster spent £100,000 of stolen cash on luxury trips to Thailand – and kept a Facebook diary as he cavorted with a string of ‘prostitutes’.

Tamworth car salesman Adam Lapworth, 32, has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after stealing a total of £265,000 from taxpayers, which he also splashed on drugs and gambling.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the conman had set up a fake company, ADL Tech UK, and submitted four year’s of false VAT returns to defraud the taxpayer.

Full story: birminghammail.co.uk

ByNick McCarthy,
Birmingham Mail

