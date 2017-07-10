Monday, July 10, 2017
Thai-Italian Crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2017

Miss Grand Thailand 2017
BANGKOK — A Thai-Italian model was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2017 Saturday night after winning a contest known for its extravagant if not outlandish costumes, representing each of the 77 provinces in the country.

Representing Krabi province, Pemika Pamela Pasinetti, 23, is fluent in Thai, English and Italian. She sported an eagle-winged rubber costume weighing 40 kilograms Wednesday during the qualifying round for four hours, dyed her hair deep black and learned to sing a Northeastern Thai folk song to please the judges.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

