The beauty queen of Uthai Thani province this year was fatally injured when a car in which she was travelling with a friend ploughed into a shallow roadside ditch and crashed into a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Tap Sakae district on Thursday.

The dead victim was identified as Ms Rattana Ramchatu, the Miss Grand Thailand 2017.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters