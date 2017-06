A HOSPITAL in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district yesterday apologised to a woman who recently found out that doctors at the hospital had left a medical needle in her uterus during an operation 12 years ago.

Pak Chong Nana Hospital director Dr Praveen Tantaprapa said the hospital would take full responsibility and cover all the expenses for the patient who suffered.

Full story: The Nation

By MARUT BOONNARUEMIT,

MARISA CHIMPRABHA

THE NATION