Anti-flooding Bang Sue tunnel expected to be completed in July

Bang Sue Grand Station
BANGKOK, 12nd June 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expediting the construction of the Bang Sue tunnel, with plans to complete it by July this year. The project is a major part of the BMA’s efforts to prevent flooding in the capital city.

Bangkok Governor, Pol.Gen.Atsawin Kwanmuang said on Thursday that he had instructed all district offices in Bangkok to begin an urgent campaign to promote waste management and to introduce the slogan “no littering, no flooding” in communities. He urged the public not to dump solid waste into rivers and canals. As for large garbage items, they will be collected every Sunday in order to prevent them from blocking drainage ditches.

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
