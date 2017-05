On May 19th, Pattaya Police made the arrest of 2 people suspected of the murder of a young masseuse after almost 8 months of searching for the pair.

A Thai male, aged 38 and his younger girlfriend, aged 23 were tracked down and arrested suspected of murdering and disposing of the body of a young masseuse, aged 25, before a proper funeral could be arranged.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One