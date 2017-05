A male foreigner set himself on fire in front of the Iranian embassy in Bangkok on Friday.

The man, whose name and nationality were not known, was reported by witnesses to have poured gasoline on his body before setting himself on fire with a lighter in front of the Iranian embassy on Soi Sukhumvit 49 Yak 11 in Wattana district of Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters