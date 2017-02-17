Cop murders woman outside army camp gate

PHITSANULOK – An angry off-duty policeman repeatedly shot and killed a woman at point-blank range overnight in front of a military camp in Wang Thong district, in full view of soldiers on duty.

The fatal shooting occurred at the entrance gate of Saritsena camp on Phitsanulok-Lom Sak Road in tambon Wang Nok An, said Pol Capt Samarn Prompradit, a deputy investigation chief at Wang Thong police station. The attack was reported at 12.15am.

CHINNAWAT SINGHA AND ONLINE REPORTERS