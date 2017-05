BANGKOK — A backhoe was needed to pull a recliner and mattress from a drainage tunnel Friday along with tonnes of debris and waste blocking the waterway one day after the city suffered yet another round of monsoon flooding.

With more rain coming, Bangkok City Hall staff today went to clear a drainage tunnel in the Rama IX area to help move water from the Saen Saep and Ladprao khlongs out to the Chao Phraya River.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen,

Khaosod English