Troops and police seized 430 kilograms of marijuana found abandoned on a roadside near the banks of the Mekong River in Bueng Kan province’s Bueng Khong Long late on Friday night.

Lt Wirat Lapthaisong, chief of a special task force of the northeast border drug suppression centre, was alerted by an informant that a pile of bags had been spotted on a road in Moo 9 village in Tambon Dongbung in Bueng Khong Long at 11pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation