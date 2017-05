Leading business owners and prominent figures in Pattaya alike have been told that a 3-billion-baht overhaul of the Pattaya electrical system has begun.

Speaking at the May 17 Pattaya Business & Tourism Association Meeting, PEA Pattaya manager Niruth Charoenchob said the utility currently is preparing for the massive construction job by building a new electric substation in the Chumsai neighborhood.

