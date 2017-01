A poor ChonBuri resident has taken to social media in an attempt to draw some attention and get some help regarding a crazy outstanding electric bill for 92,000 Baht.

Mrs. Pranorm Imnsatyaphong, 55 years old, received her extortionate bill back in August 2016. Since then, extra charges have been put on top and the bill now stands at over 100,000 Baht.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy