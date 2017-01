The founder of Bangkok Folk Museum Associate Professor Varaporn Saravadi who suffered a fractured skull when she fell from the second floor of her residence was pronounced dead at Prasat Neurological Institute at about 1 pm on Wednesday.

A Facebook post under the name of Rapee Tor said Khun Sasiwimon Petcharat reported two days ago that the professor’s body did not respond to any medication and her hands were swollen.

Thai PBS