British Airways Cancels All Flights From London Airports Due to Global IT Outage

British Airways canceled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 6 pm (local time; 5 pm GMT) on Saturday due to a global computer outage, Reuters reported.

The airline advised passengers against coming to the airports as it would not be able to help them.

British Airways refuted media claims that the outage had been caused by a cyber attack, saying that there was no evidence to support that.

Earlier, the company posted a tweet recognizing the problem.

