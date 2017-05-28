Sunday, May 28, 2017
Home > News > PM congratulates world record breaking Thai wheelchair racer

PM congratulates world record breaking Thai wheelchair racer

Wheelchair race
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 27 May 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has congratulated a Thai wheelchair racer who has broken the world record, urging Thais to provide encouragement to the competing Thai badminton team and a Thai female golf player, says spokesman.

The Government Spokesman Le Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had congratulated a Thai wheelchair racer Rawat Tana for breaking a new world record from the 5,000 meter international race in Switzerland, which is a good news for the Thai sports industry and for persons with disabilities. This accomplishment proves that any person can achieve success through determination and improvement.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Electrocution warning in flooded areas through Thailand

Policeman Rewarded 10,000 Baht For Declining Bribe

Thai Army strongly slams Thaksin’s lawyer Robert Amsterdam

Leave a Reply