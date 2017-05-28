PM congratulates world record breaking Thai wheelchair racer

BANGKOK, 27 May 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has congratulated a Thai wheelchair racer who has broken the world record, urging Thais to provide encouragement to the competing Thai badminton team and a Thai female golf player, says spokesman.

The Government Spokesman Le Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had congratulated a Thai wheelchair racer Rawat Tana for breaking a new world record from the 5,000 meter international race in Switzerland, which is a good news for the Thai sports industry and for persons with disabilities. This accomplishment proves that any person can achieve success through determination and improvement.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee,

National News Bureau Of Thailand