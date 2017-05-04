London Police Detain Man at Heathrow on Suspicion of Planning Terror Attack

The Metropolitan police said that a 30-year-old man was detained on Thursday at Heathrow airport in London on suspicion of preparing a terror act.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) have this evening, Thursday 4 May, arrested a 30-years-old man at London Heathrow Airport as he disembarked a flight from Istanbul, Turkey. The man has been arrested on suspicion for preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006,” the statement said.

