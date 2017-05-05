6,300 illegal websites blocked by government

BANGKOK, 4 May 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is urgently blocking all illegal websites within one week. The commission has confirmed that it does not limit the online community.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith on Thursday attended a news conference with the Thai Internet Service Provider Association, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Royal Thai Police. The secretary-general said 6,300 from 6,900 illegal websites had been blocked in the past three years. As for the rest 600 websites, all Thai Internet service providers (ISPs) had asked ISPs in other countries to help block them within a week from now, he said.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,

National News Bureau Of Thailand