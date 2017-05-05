Friday, May 5, 2017
Home > News > 6,300 illegal websites blocked by government

6,300 illegal websites blocked by government

A mobile phone and MacBook Pro
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 4 May 2017 (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is urgently blocking all illegal websites within one week. The commission has confirmed that it does not limit the online community.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith on Thursday attended a news conference with the Thai Internet Service Provider Association, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Royal Thai Police. The secretary-general said 6,300 from 6,900 illegal websites had been blocked in the past three years. As for the rest 600 websites, all Thai Internet service providers (ISPs) had asked ISPs in other countries to help block them within a week from now, he said.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Ministry of Commerce asserts full payment to farmers for rice purchases

Post-Coup Election May Be Delayed To 2016

Army denies searching Yingluck Shinawatra’s van

Leave a Reply