Friday, May 5, 2017
Red Bull heir fled Singapore on April 27 for unknown destination

Gulfstream private jet
Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya left Singapore on April 27 for an unknown destination and left his private jet in the island state, Thai Interpol commander Pol Maj-Gen Apichart Siriboonya told the media on Thursday.

He said he was informed by Singaporean Interpol that they found Boss’s private jet in Singapore and he asked his Singaporean counterpart to investigate if the fugitive was still in the island state or had he left in a commercial flight.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

