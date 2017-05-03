‘Boss Red Bull’ Allowed to Leave 3 Days Before Warrant Issued

BANGKOK — The scion of an energy drink empire wanted for a fatal hit-and-run left the country just three days before a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said Tuesday.

Without the warrant, an immigration police commander said they were powerless to stop Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, 32, from leaving the country, despite him being a suspect in a fatal car crash five years ago that made him the poster child for injustice in the kingdom.

By Teeranai Charuvastra,

Khaosod English