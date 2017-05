The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has seized more than 500 million baht worth of assets from two major Laotian drug syndicates associated with Xaysana Keopimpha and Seesuk Daohuang, ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sitthichai disclosed on Tuesday.

He alleged that the two Laotian drug syndicates were linked with Usman Salaemang, a major drug trafficker in three southernmost provinces.

By Thai PBS Reporters