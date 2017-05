KALASIN – The Supreme Court on Tuesday reduced the prison sentences given a mushroom-picking couple from 15 years to five years each for involvement in illegal logging.

Udom Sirisorn, 54, and his wife Daeng, 51, of Non Sa-ard village in Kalasin’s Huai Mek district, arrived at the provincial court to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday morning. They said they would accept the judgement.

