German President Steinmeier Calls for EU Solidarity in Tackling Refugee Influx

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Germany’s president has arrived in Rome for a visit expected to focus on refugee policy in the European Union. Frank-Walter Stein Meier says Germany and Italy are carrying the greatest burden of the migrant influx.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for greater EU cooperation in refugee policy, and told Italian daily “Corriere della Sera” newspaper that Italy and Germany were “shouldering the greatest burden of the consequences of flight and migration in Europe.”

Steinmeier added that there was an urgent need to tackle the root causes of migration; more effectively protect external borders, and a need for greater “solidarity in the sharing of tasks and burdens between European partners.”

