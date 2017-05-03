EU resolution on palm oil not affecting Thailand

BANGKOK, 3rd May 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Commerce to study the pros and cons of joining the federation of palm oil producing nations set up by Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Gen Prayut was invited by Malaysian and Indonesian leaders to join the federation during his participation in the recent ASEAN Summit. The premier has yet to accept the invitation but has directed the Ministry of Commerce to conduct a study on whether becoming a member would benefit Thailand.

