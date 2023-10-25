Tourist areas of Thailand eyed for 4am closing of entertainment venues

An agreement has been reached in principle for the Interior Ministry to draw up a ministerial regulation that will set criteria for areas with tourism potential to get permission for extending the operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues until 4am, ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Thursday.

Thai Cabinet Approves Extended Bar Hours

Ms Traisuree said the agreement was achieved at a meeting on Wednesday chaired by deputy permanent secretary for interior Chamnanwit Terat.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

