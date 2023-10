BANGKOK, Oct 26 (TNA) — Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised’s son-in-law was arrested for allegedly extorting 600,000 baht from a tap water contractors who tender bids for the installation of a tap water system in Taluk Doo and Hat Thanong sub-district municipalities.

MP likely target of killing: police

He tendered his hand written resignation letter to Uthai Thani governor.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

