Bangkok-Nonthaburi Pink Line to begin trial runs in November

The Pink Line rail service, between Khae Rai and Min Buri,will open to the public for trial runs in November, ahead of its official launch on December 18th, Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport said today (Wednesday).

Bangkok Pink Line monorail victim of fake news

During an inspection of the project today, he said that construction is now 98.37% complete and is ready for trial runs next month.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts