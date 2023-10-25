Bangkok-Nonthaburi Pink Line to begin trial runs in November
The Pink Line rail service, between Khae Rai and Min Buri,will open to the public for trial runs in November, ahead of its official launch on December 18th, Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport said today (Wednesday).
Bangkok Pink Line monorail victim of fake news
During an inspection of the project today, he said that construction is now 98.37% complete and is ready for trial runs next month.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World