Fire at Songkhla Landfill Damages 50 Rai as Thick Smoke Blankets Area

SONGKHLA — A fire that broke out early Thursday at the Songkhla City municipal landfill has damaged approximately 50 rai, or 80,000 square metres, of the site before being brought under control, with authorities warning nearby residents to remain alert for potential health effects as thick black smoke continues to billow from burning plastic waste.

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The blaze erupted around 2:00 a.m. at the landfill, locally known as the Koh Taeo landfill in tambon Koh Taew of Muang district, according to the Pollution Control Department. By early afternoon, the fire continued to burn intensely, fuelled by large volumes of plastic waste that generated dense, choking smoke visible from considerable distances. The landfill covers about 100 rai in total, meaning roughly half of the site has been affected by the fire.

Firefighting efforts involved 14 fire engines and water trucks from local administrative bodies and the Royal Thai Navy’s Second Naval Area, with additional heavy equipment and water support deployed to contain the blaze and prevent flare-ups. Songkhla municipal mayor Wanchai Parinyasiri said the burning waste consisted mainly of debris from severe flooding late last year, weighing approximately 200,000 tonnes. The material had been transported to the site by provincial authorities following the flood disaster, and its composition—largely wood, household waste and plastics—has made extinguishing the fire particularly challenging.

“The situation is now under control, but officials are continuing to douse the area to prevent the fire from reigniting,” the mayor said.

Officials from the Environment and Pollution Control Office 16 have been monitoring air quality at six locations across the southern province. At the fire site itself, PM2.5 levels reached a hazardous 1,260 microgrammes per cubic metre of air, far above the Thai government’s safe level of 37.5 microgrammes. Readings varied significantly with distance, falling to between 25 and 345 microgrammes at locations up to nearly nine kilometres away from the blaze. Fortunately, officials reported that no chemical vapours or toxic gases had been detected in their monitoring.

Residents in tambon Koh Taew and nearby areas have been advised to avoid smoky zones, wear protective masks, monitor their health and temporarily relocate if they experience eye, nose or throat irritation. Vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, young children and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, are at particular risk and have been urged to take extra precautions. Schools in the affected area have been advised to keep students indoors, and local health clinics are on standby to treat anyone suffering from smoke-related symptoms.

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The fire at the Songkhla landfill is the latest in a series of similar incidents at waste disposal sites across Thailand, where accumulated garbage, inadequate firebreaks and limited monitoring have combined to create a recurring environmental and public health challenge. For residents living near the Koh Taeo landfill, the smoke and uncertainty have turned a normal Thursday into a day of vigilance and worry. Officials have promised to maintain a presence at the site until the fire is fully extinguished and to continue air quality monitoring in the days ahead, but for now, the black plume rising from the landfill serves as a visible reminder of the hazards lurking beneath the surface of the waste disposal system.

-Thailand News (TN)