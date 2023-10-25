Thai Cabinet Approves Extended Bar Hours

TN October 25, 2023 0
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

The Thai Cabinet has approved, in principle, the extension of operating hours for entertainment venues, Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Tuesday, October 24th.

Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

However, the official duration and areas where it will take effect is still waiting for a final decision by the Ministry of Interior, which is set to meet tomorrow, October 25th. The current proposal is to extend the closing hours by 2 hours, shifting from the original 2 AM to 4 AM. The new operating time will likely be applied to areas popular with tourists such as Pattaya and Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

