Thai Cabinet Approves Extended Bar Hours

The Thai Cabinet has approved, in principle, the extension of operating hours for entertainment venues, Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Tuesday, October 24th.

However, the official duration and areas where it will take effect is still waiting for a final decision by the Ministry of Interior, which is set to meet tomorrow, October 25th. The current proposal is to extend the closing hours by 2 hours, shifting from the original 2 AM to 4 AM. The new operating time will likely be applied to areas popular with tourists such as Pattaya and Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

