Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses

TN October 22, 2023 0
Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok

Bars at Soi Cowboy in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr..

According to the findings of the recent Nida Poll survey, most Thai citizens oppose the government’s idea of extending the closing hours of the country’s nightlife from 2 AM to 4 AM.

Thai Government to Review Pubs and Bars Operating Hours

The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, known as Nida Poll, took place from October 17th to 19th. The findings were based on phone interviews with 1,310 Thai people nationwide, aged 20 and over, representing various levels of education, occupations, and incomes.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express

