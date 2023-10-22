Survey Shows Most Thais Disagree with Later Closing Hours of Nightlife Businesses
According to the findings of the recent Nida Poll survey, most Thai citizens oppose the government’s idea of extending the closing hours of the country’s nightlife from 2 AM to 4 AM.
Thai Government to Review Pubs and Bars Operating Hours
The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, known as Nida Poll, took place from October 17th to 19th. The findings were based on phone interviews with 1,310 Thai people nationwide, aged 20 and over, representing various levels of education, occupations, and incomes.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express
