Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday

TN October 22, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in several areas of Pattaya yesterday, October 21st, particularly on Sukhumvit Road, Soi Khao Talo, Beach Road, and Soi Buakhao.

Flooding in Thailand’s Ayutthaya and Ubon Ratchathani provinces

Water levels reached up to 60-70 centimeters in some areas, making it impossible for motorcycles and small cars to pass through.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

