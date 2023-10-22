Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Pattaya yesterday

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in several areas of Pattaya yesterday, October 21st, particularly on Sukhumvit Road, Soi Khao Talo, Beach Road, and Soi Buakhao.

Water levels reached up to 60-70 centimeters in some areas, making it impossible for motorcycles and small cars to pass through.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

