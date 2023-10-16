Flooding in Thailand’s Ayutthaya and Ubon Ratchathani provinces

Thais wade through the waters using an inner tube as flooding causes havocn Ayutthaya, Thailand. Photo: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images. Published under Creative Commons by: dany13 / flickr.

Almost 12,000 households in nine districts of Ayutthaya province, which are not protected by floodwalls, are now inundated due to the rising level of the Chao Phraya River, its tributaries and canals, after irrigation officials discharged about 1,800 cubic metres of water/second through the Chao Phraya dam for three consecutive days.

Flood barriers installed to protect temples in Ayutthaya

According to the provincial public disaster prevention and mitigation office, the huge amount of water discharged downstream is causing the level of Chao Phraya, which flows through Ayutthaya, a network of canals and the Noi River, to rise above its banks and inundate about 11,950 households in Sena, Bang Barn, Pak Hai, Mueang, Bang Sai, Bang Sai, Bang Pahan, Maharaj and Bang Pa-in districts.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

