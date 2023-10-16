Thai Government Introduces 20 Baht Flat Fare for Electric Trains on Two Lines

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (TNA) – Transport Minister Suriya juangroongruangkit has launched 20 baht flat fare for electric trains, commencing on two lines, MRT Purple Line and SRT Red Line to reduce the cost of living for the public.

Bangkok MRT to reduce Purple Line fares to 20 baht

Today’s Cabinet meeting approved the proposal by the Ministry of Transport to reduce the maximum fare for electric trains to no more than 20 baht (the 20 baht flat fare policy) as part of the Quick Win policy.

