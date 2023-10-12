Flood barriers installed to protect temples in Ayutthaya

Thailand’s Fine Arts Department has installed flood barriers along the Chao Phraya River, to protect two ancient temples in the Ayutthaya historical park from rising water levels which are threatening to overflow the riverbanks.

Floods in Pattaya and north as more rain is forecast

Fine Arts Department Director-General Phanombut Chantarachot said yesterday (Wednesday) that, although the historical park is still safe from flooding, the department is closely monitoring the water level in the Chao Phraya River and has taken the precautionary step of installing flood barriers at two ancient temples, Chaiwatthanaram and Thammaram, which are located in low-lying areas and are at risk of being flooded by overflows.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts