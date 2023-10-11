Floods in Pattaya and north as more rain is forecast

TN October 11, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Heavy rain lashed Pattaya late Monday night, causing flooding in several areas of the resort city, as the Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, today (Tuesday).

Roads, communities flooded by heavy rain in Pattaya

The beach road and the Sukhumvit road in South Pattaya, especially the section in front of the highway police station,were flooded on both the in-bound and out-bound lanes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Israeli police officers in Jerusalem

At least 20 Thais killed, 14 abducted, 13 injured in Hamas-Israel war

TN October 11, 2023 0
Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao

Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

TN October 11, 2023 0
Missiles in Rafah, Gaza

Thai death toll in Israel rises

TN October 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Buddha statues

Abbot Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Novices in Chiang Mai

TN October 11, 2023 0
Israeli police officers in Jerusalem

At least 20 Thais killed, 14 abducted, 13 injured in Hamas-Israel war

TN October 11, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Floods in Pattaya and north as more rain is forecast

TN October 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Qatari Tourist Arrested for Allegedly Raping 18-Year-Old at Bangkok Hospital

TN October 11, 2023 0
Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao

Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

TN October 11, 2023 0