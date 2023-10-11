Floods in Pattaya and north as more rain is forecast
Heavy rain lashed Pattaya late Monday night, causing flooding in several areas of the resort city, as the Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in northern, eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its suburbs, today (Tuesday).
Roads, communities flooded by heavy rain in Pattaya
The beach road and the Sukhumvit road in South Pattaya, especially the section in front of the highway police station,were flooded on both the in-bound and out-bound lanes.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World