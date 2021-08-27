Roads, communities flooded by heavy rain in Pattaya







CHON BURI: Heavy rain pounded Pattaya and other areas of Bang Lamung district on Friday morning, causing flooding on many roads and in communities.

The downpour lashed the beach town for several hours. Many sections of Sukhumvit, South Pattaya, Pattaya Sai 3 and Pattaya Beach roads were impassable to small vehicles. The floodwater rose to 1-2 metres deep in some areas.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

