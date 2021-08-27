  • August 27, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thammasat University authorized…

Thammasat University authorized to import Vaccines

Thammasat University authorized to import Vaccines

View of Thammasat University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thammasat University has officially become the latest government entity authorized to import medicines related to COVID-19 prevention and treatment, including vaccines, as announced on the Government Gazette. The announcement effectively provides a new official channel to import COVID-19 vaccines into Thailand to manufacturers that are currently dealing with government entities only.

The Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday published Thammasat University’s regulations on medical services and public health management during the COVID-19 pandemic, under which the university is officially an authorized government entity permitted to import medicines and vaccines.

The regulation, signed by President of the Thammasat University Council Noranit Setabutr, means the university now has the right to procure, produce, sell, import, seek authorization, and approve drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment related to COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists in Phuket
Phuket

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected...

August 27, 2021
Restaurants, Malls to Reopen in Dark-Red Zones
News

Restaurants, Malls to Reopen in Dark-Red Zones

August 27, 2021
Thailand logs 273 CCOVID fatalities, 18,702 cases on Friday
News

Thailand logs 273 CCOVID fatalities, 18,702 cases...

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.