Thammasat University authorized to import Vaccines







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thammasat University has officially become the latest government entity authorized to import medicines related to COVID-19 prevention and treatment, including vaccines, as announced on the Government Gazette. The announcement effectively provides a new official channel to import COVID-19 vaccines into Thailand to manufacturers that are currently dealing with government entities only.

The Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday published Thammasat University’s regulations on medical services and public health management during the COVID-19 pandemic, under which the university is officially an authorized government entity permitted to import medicines and vaccines.

The regulation, signed by President of the Thammasat University Council Noranit Setabutr, means the university now has the right to procure, produce, sell, import, seek authorization, and approve drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment related to COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

