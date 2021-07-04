Government should source quality vaccines, allow private sector to import: poll







The government should expedite the acquisition of quality vaccines and allow the private sector to participate in order to be able to defeat Covid-19, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 28-July 1 on 1,744 people throughout the country to compile people’s opinions on how the government should respond to the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS





