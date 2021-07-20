  • July 4, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Asia
  3. 20 Missing, Homes…

20 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain

20 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain

Landslide in Japan after heavy rain. Photo: tsuda / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.



TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A huge landslide swept away homes and left 20 people missing at a popular resort town in central Japan on Saturday after days of heavy rain, local officials said.

Television footage showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami, southwest of Tokyo, with people running away as it crashed over a hillside road.

“I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher ground,” a leader of a temple near the disaster told public broadcaster NHK.

“When I returned, houses and cars that were in front of the temple were gone.”

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Agreement signed for donation of 1.05m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by Japan to Thailand
News

Agreement signed for donation of 1.05m doses...

June 30, 2021
Heavy rain expected in 23 northern provinces Sunday and Monday
News

Heavy rain expected in 23 northern provinces...

June 13, 2021
Cyclone Yaas Brings Heavy Rains to South
South

Cyclone Yaas Brings Heavy Rains to South

May 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.