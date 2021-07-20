COVID-19 in Thailand expected to worsen next week, CCSA says
20 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A huge landslide swept away homes and left 20 people missing at a popular resort town in central Japan on Saturday after days of heavy rain, local officials said.
Television footage showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami, southwest of Tokyo, with people running away as it crashed over a hillside road.
“I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher ground,” a leader of a temple near the disaster told public broadcaster NHK.
“When I returned, houses and cars that were in front of the temple were gone.”
Tasnim News Agency