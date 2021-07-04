COVID-19 in Thailand expected to worsen next week, CCSA says







Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) and director of the operations centre of the CCSA, said today (Friday) that the CCSA predicts an increase in the rate of new COVID-19 infections next week, so vaccinations must be accelerated.

“We are trying to accelerate the vaccinations. It’s not that we are doing this gradually. As soon as any batch arrives, it will be administered as soon as possible,” he said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





