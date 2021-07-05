6,166 New COVID Cases, 50 More Fatalities on Monday







BANGKOK, July 5 (TNA)- There were 6,166 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the new cases comprised 6,082 patients among general people and 84 prison inmates. Since April 1, the total cases have risen to 269,370.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,534 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

