  • July 5, 2021
6,166 New COVID Cases, 50 More Fatalities on Monday

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, July 5 (TNA)- There were 6,166 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported that the new cases comprised 6,082 patients among general people and 84 prison inmates. Since April 1, the total cases have risen to 269,370.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,534 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

TNA



