PHUKET: The defrocked monk now held on drug charges and suspected of hacking to death a 17-year-old monk’s assistant at Wat Baan Don in August will have his case file sent to the Public Prosecutor today (Oct 6), police have confirmed.

The suspect, Khittisak Songkram, 38, was a monk at the temple at the time of the murder, in the early hours of Aug 5.

Shela Riva

The Phuket News