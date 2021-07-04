  • July 4, 2021
Thailand announces 44 COVID deaths, 5,916 new cases on Sunday

Social distancing on buses to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Health authorities on Sunday said 44 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,916 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Saturday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,225 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 283,067.

They said 5,877 of the new infections were in the general population and 39 in prisons.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



