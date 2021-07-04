COVID-19 in Thailand expected to worsen next week, CCSA says
Thailand announces 44 COVID deaths, 5,916 new cases on Sunday
Health authorities on Sunday said 44 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,916 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Saturday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,225 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 283,067.
They said 5,877 of the new infections were in the general population and 39 in prisons.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS