  • July 4, 2021
64-year old man with kidney disease dies a day after vaccine jab in Udon Thani

Krom Luang Prachaksinlapakhom Monument in Udon Thani. Photo: Stefan Fussan. CC BY-SA 3.0.



A 64-year old man, who suffered from kidney disease, died one day after he received his AstraZeneca vaccine jab and his daughter thinks that his death might be linked to the vaccination.

A joint team of police, health officials and rescue workers in Thailand’s northeastern province of Udon Thani was rushed to the house of Mr. Akkradet Thongkham on Saturday, after the police were alerted to his sudden death by his daughter, Ms. Wanthanee.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



