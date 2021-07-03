  • July 3, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Asia
  3. Lovers in Indonesia…

Lovers in Indonesia Get Flogged for Pre-Marital Sex

Lovers in Indonesia Get Flogged for Pre-Marital Sex

Baiturrahman Grand Mosque (Masjid Raya Baiturrahman) in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: bakgwei1 / flickr.



A woman in Indonesia ended up collapsing and passing out after receiving 100 lashes for engaging in pre-marital sex.

According to the Daily Mail, the flogging was delivered in public in the city of Lhokseumawe on Monday, with the woman’s male lover also receiving 100 lashes, with the “Sharia law punishment” being administered by the regional Islamic police force known as the Wilayatul Hisbah, and the Public Order Agency.

Lhokseumawe is located in the province of Aceh, Indonesia’s “only region with the autonomy to enforce Sharia law”, the newspaper points out.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Andrei Dergalin
Sputnik International



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bodies of drowned Indian couple on Koh Tao sent for autopsy
South

Bodies of drowned Indian couple on Koh...

June 6, 2021
Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From Missing Submarine
Asia

Indonesia Recovers Debris Believed to be From...

April 24, 2021
Indonesia: Search on for Submarine Missing off Bali
Asia

Indonesia: Search on for Submarine Missing off...

April 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.