Lovers in Indonesia Get Flogged for Pre-Marital Sex







A woman in Indonesia ended up collapsing and passing out after receiving 100 lashes for engaging in pre-marital sex.

According to the Daily Mail, the flogging was delivered in public in the city of Lhokseumawe on Monday, with the woman’s male lover also receiving 100 lashes, with the “Sharia law punishment” being administered by the regional Islamic police force known as the Wilayatul Hisbah, and the Public Order Agency.

Lhokseumawe is located in the province of Aceh, Indonesia’s “only region with the autonomy to enforce Sharia law”, the newspaper points out.

By Andrei Dergalin

