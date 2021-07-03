  • July 3, 2021
70% of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand are Delta variant: Dr. Yong

Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University. Photo: chula.ac.th. CC BY-SA 3.0.



About 70% of all new COVID-19 infections in Thailand are of the Delta (Indian) variant, which is 1.4 times more transmissible than the Alpha (UK) strain, said Dr. Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

In his Facebook post today (Saturday), the well-known virologist said that the Delta strain was first detected in Thailand among construction workers and, by now, has become the fourth variant of the virus which causes COVID-19 in Thailand. Currently, the dominant strain is the Alpha variant.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



