  • July 3, 2021
Three protest groups rally in Bangkok to demand Prayut’s resignation

Traffic congestion in Bangkok. Photo: pxfuel.



Three groups of anti-government protesters took to Bangkok streets on Saturday afternoon, demanding the resignation of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister.

At 3pm, the Prachachon Khon Thai group met at the U-rupong intersection and planed to march to the Government House.

It was led by Nititorn Lamlua, a former co-leader of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee or yellow shirts.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Leave a Reply

