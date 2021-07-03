Three protest groups rally in Bangkok to demand Prayut’s resignation







Three groups of anti-government protesters took to Bangkok streets on Saturday afternoon, demanding the resignation of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister.

At 3pm, the Prachachon Khon Thai group met at the U-rupong intersection and planed to march to the Government House.

It was led by Nititorn Lamlua, a former co-leader of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee or yellow shirts.

